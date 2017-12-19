History is truly going to be made next month.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. WWE made it official on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon officially announced that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match would take place at the Royal Rumble PPV event.

Here are the reactions from members of the SmackDown and NXT Women’s Divisions:

Liv Morgan: My heart just exploded. The FIRST ever WOMENS #RoyalRumble

Carmella: What a time to be a woman in the @WWE. Making history yet again. Can’t wait to be the first ever Ms MITB AND winner of the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble!

Charlotte Flair: @WWE is made up of extraordinary women. @StephMcMahon’s announcement is ground-breaking and exactly what both we AND the @WWEUniverse deserve. 2018 will be an interesting year... #RoyalRumble

Nikki Bella: What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N

Tamina Snuka: HAAAAAA!! That’s what I’m talking about @StephMcMahon #RoyalRumble

Natalya: The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history.

Billie Kay: This is AMAZING & makes me incredibly happy

Ember Moon: Wow the first ever @WWE women's #RoyalRumble ... Interesting #MythRises #Shenom

Peyton Royce: So happy for the Women past & present of the @WWE. What a journey it has been & now history will be made. 👏 👏 #FirstEver #WomensRoyalRumble

Nikki Cross: See!?!!!!!!???? Only good can come from utter chaos #RoyalRumble #RAW

“The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

“WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

At WrestleMania 32, WWE unveiled a new Women’s Championship title belt and re-branded the Divas Division to become the Women’s Division.

Since then, WWE has placed a greater emphasis on its female performers, including recruiting female talent from around the world, as well as the recent signings of the first female recruits from the Middle East and India.

