Gary Lineker's tweet about a huge issue in the Carabao Cup is perfect

England's third-tier competition is already at the quarter-final stage.

The Carabao Cup, as it named these days, is not exactly the most thrilling of tournaments, with teams all across the country rarely playing their first team in the opening rounds.

In fact, most Premier League clubs use the competition as a way to give minutes to reserves or players returning from injury.

However, when it comes to the last-eight, there is surely more of an incentive to include some star names in the lineup, particularly with a date at Wembley in February as a reward?

Well, in the first two games of this year's quarter-finals, that certainly wasn't the case, with Leicester, Man City, Arsenal and West Ham all utilising their secondary options.

Now, for the most part, you can understand why, but Leicester is a bit more of a mystery. Why? Well, let their most famous fan Gary Lineker explain why in a perfectly worded tweet.

LINEKER SPEAKING NOTHING BUT SENSE

It's just so true.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray were all absent from the starting XI and it seemed obvious that their undeniable talent would have helped swing the game in Leicester's favour from the start.

Football fans were in complete agreement with the BT Sport and BBC presenter, with many suggesting that Claude Puel has indeed got his priorities wrong.

FOOTBALL FANS REACT

The competition itself has been a bit of a farce since the get go, with a lot of that due to the new sponsors.

Carabao's conducting of the drawing process in particular has been dire. In one instance, it was conducted in Beijing, China, at 4:15am GMT and for the quarter-final draw, the whole thing was delayed for hours.

The reason? A technological malfunction, with Carabao then releasing a video of the draw which had been previously conducted.

It was said by many at the time, but something really smelt funny with that whole ordeal. After Lineker's tweet, maybe it's time just to ditch the farcical competition.

