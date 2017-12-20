Bucks outlast Cavs; Wizards dominate Pelicans; Kings take down 76ers

Wizards (17-14) 116; Pelicans (15-16) 106

Getting off to a 36-19 lead after the first quarter of play, the Wizards offense was clicking on all cylinders and put the pedal to the floor all game long. Their blowout victory was defined by two lopsided quarters: the first (as noted above) and the third, when they outscored New Orleans 32-15. Mostly playing reserves in the fourth due to the blowout, Washington was outscored 36-23, thus creating an illusion that the game might have been close at one point in terms of the final score.

Bradley Beal (26/5/4) led the Wizards in scoring while co-star John Wall (18/6/10) posted a double-double. Mike Scott (24/4/1) turned in a dominant shooting performance off the bench, going 11-for-15 in just 23 minutes. Overall, Washington shot 50.0 percent on the night, including 14-for-35 (40.0 percent) from three.

Per usual, Anthony Davis (37/9/1) and DeMarcus Cousins (26/13/4) dominated for the Pelicans. Davis went 11-for-21 from the floor and 14-of-15 from the free throw line in the loss. Cousins went 8-of-17 shooting and 9-for-11 from the charity stripe. However, no other Pelican scored over 13 points and the team shot 42.5 percent overall and just 5-for-20 (20.0 percent) from three.

Kings (10-20) 101; 76ers (14-16) 95

The 76ers have now lost seven of their last eight games and blew a lead down the stretch in this contest. The Kings outscored them 30-17 in the fourth quarter to record the surprising comeback. Zach Randolph (27/5/0), Buddy Hield (24/5/2) and Frank Mason (16/0/1) were the only players to score in double-figures for Sacramento, but the Sixers offense imploded late the game which allowed the Kings to escape with the win. On the night, Sacramento shot just 7-of-27 (45.1 percent) from three, 12-of-23 (52.2 percent) from the free throw line and were out-rebounded 53-to-39, but still won.

Playing without Joel Embiid (back), Ben Simmons (13/12/9) turned in another solid performance, coming up just one assist shy of a triple-double for the second-straight game. Robert Covington (17/3/2) led the Sixers in scoring, but they went just 10-of-35 as a team from beyond the arc and had 19 turnovers on the night, compared to just 12 by the Kings.

Bucks (16-13) 120; Cavaliers (23-9) 116

Milwaukee escaped with an incredibly-exciting victory in what was the clear game of the night. Although LeBron James (39/0/7), Kevin Love (21/10/4) and the Cavaliers surged to take a lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo (27/13/8) came up with a loose ball and converted an and-one opportunity with just 5.9 seconds remaining to increase Milwaukee's lead to five. LeBron retaliated with a three of his own with just 1.4 seconds on the clock, narrowing the Bucks' lead to two. Khris Middleton (18/2/10) was then fouled and missed his second attempt at the line after making the first, but James’ game-tying desperation heave with time expiring fell short.

Eric Bledsoe (26/5/2) was dominant for the Bucks, going 10-of-16 shooting in an efficient 32 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon (16/3/1) and John Henson (15/6/2) also showed up in the home victory. Milwaukee shot 52.4 percent from the floor and dished out 27 assists in the game.

Dwyane Wade (14/4/2) and Jeff Green (13/4/1) were key members of Cleveland’s fourth quarter surge, but starters Jae Crowder (10/6/2), Jose Calderon (6/4/4) and JR Smith (2/0/2) combined for just 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-9 from deep. Cleveland shot 50.0 percent from the field, made 16-of-41 (39.0 percent) of their three-point shots and dished out 26 assists in the close road loss.