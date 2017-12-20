Earlier this month saw unbeaten heavyweight duo Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz agree to meet in the ring after their November fight was cancelled due to the latter failing a drugs test.

Wilder looked set to defend his heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua after the American called him out last month following his dominant victory against Bermane Stiverne.

However, with the Brit’s eyes firmly set on a bout with Joseph Parker, it appears Wilder will settle for Ortiz as he aims to defend his title and prolong his knockout record.

The Cuban returned to the ring for the first time since his failed drugs test on December 8, knocking out Daniel Martz in the second round in Florida before being confronted in the ring by Wilder.

Since then, representatives from both camps have reportedly been in negotiations over a potential fight and, according to Boxing Scene, it appears March 3 is the date which could see the pair meet in the ring.

Both fighters will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run which has seen Wilder come out on top in all of his 39 professional bouts whilst Ortiz has claimed victory in all 30 of his.

The pair were meant to go head-to-head last month however, Ortiz tested positive for two diuretics, despite his camp claiming that they were from prescribed medication.

However, their failure to disclose the fact he was taking them before he was tested violated the rules of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

If the fight is to go ahead, Wilder will step into the ring on the back of a convincing victory over Stiverne which took place on November 5 in Brooklyn - where it is believed he is set to return to face Ortiz.

The WBC heavyweight champion produced a first-round knockout to claim the victory, proving why he is the best in the division.

March 3 is the likely date which will see the pair meet for the first time since their original bout was called off.

However, nothing is set in stone just yet.

