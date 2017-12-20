The quadruple is still alive for Manchester City after they defeated Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

It was far from straightforward for the Premier League leaders. They led 1-0 when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty in the seventh-minute of stoppage time, and neither side was able to find a winner in injury time.

Claudio Bravo has a fine reputation when it comes to saving penalties and it was his stop from Riyad Mahrez, which immediately followed a miss from Vardy, that secured a 4-3 shootout win.

So City find themselves in tomorrow’s semi-final draw. Should Chelsea and Manchester United come through their ties this evening - they face Bournemouth and Bristol City respectively - then they will join City and Arsenal in the final four.

It will be interesting to see whether Guardiola opts for a stronger side in the next round as he targets an unprecedented four trophies in just his second season in England.

Yet don’t tell the Man City boss about that hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies.

He refused the entertain the idea when asked about it after the win.

“That is not going to happen, of course not,” he said, per the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace. “Come on, that’s unreal. That is not going to happen.”

Guardiola was ecstatic at full-time

Yet the jubilation on his face at full-time was clear for all to see. Guardiola may have rested his stars, handing opportunities to Phil Foden, Oluwatosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brahim Diaz, but he definitely wanted to win.

The former Barcelona boss joined in with his players as they celebrated in front of the travelling supporters.

What happened when he congratulated Bravo

He made a point to congratulate Bravo on saving Mahrez’s penalty, hugging the reserve goalkeeper from behind, but viewers noticed the Colombian didn’t seem overly pleased with it.

In fact, Bravo seems utterly dismayed when his manager greets him. Check it out below.

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter reacted.

It’s been a difficult season for Bravo, who has seen Ederson arrive and cement his status as the No.1 at the Etihad Stadium with a string of impressive displays.

It would therefore make a great deal of sense if Bravo were unhappy with his current situation.

And he might have just proved that to Guardiola.

