Football

Guardiola and Bravo.

What happened when Pep Guardiola congratulated Claudio Bravo after Leicester win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The quadruple is still alive for Manchester City after they defeated Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

It was far from straightforward for the Premier League leaders. They led 1-0 when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty in the seventh-minute of stoppage time, and neither side was able to find a winner in injury time.

Claudio Bravo has a fine reputation when it comes to saving penalties and it was his stop from Riyad Mahrez, which immediately followed a miss from Vardy, that secured a 4-3 shootout win.

So City find themselves in tomorrow’s semi-final draw. Should Chelsea and Manchester United come through their ties this evening - they face Bournemouth and Bristol City respectively - then they will join City and Arsenal in the final four.

It will be interesting to see whether Guardiola opts for a stronger side in the next round as he targets an unprecedented four trophies in just his second season in England.

Yet don’t tell the Man City boss about that hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies.

He refused the entertain the idea when asked about it after the win.

“That is not going to happen, of course not,” he said, per the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace. “Come on, that’s unreal. That is not going to happen.”

Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Guardiola was ecstatic at full-time

Yet the jubilation on his face at full-time was clear for all to see. Guardiola may have rested his stars, handing opportunities to Phil Foden, Oluwatosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brahim Diaz, but he definitely wanted to win.

The former Barcelona boss joined in with his players as they celebrated in front of the travelling supporters.

What happened when he congratulated Bravo

He made a point to congratulate Bravo on saving Mahrez’s penalty, hugging the reserve goalkeeper from behind, but viewers noticed the Colombian didn’t seem overly pleased with it.

In fact, Bravo seems utterly dismayed when his manager greets him. Check it out below.

p1c1oj0mb9cfpefq4pa2a34uf9.jpg

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter reacted.

It’s been a difficult season for Bravo, who has seen Ederson arrive and cement his status as the No.1 at the Etihad Stadium with a string of impressive displays.

It would therefore make a great deal of sense if Bravo were unhappy with his current situation.

And he might have just proved that to Guardiola.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
League Cup
Football
Manchester City
Claudio Bravo
Premier League

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

What Guardiola told fourth official when he put on eight minutes of added time

What Guardiola told fourth official when he put on eight minutes of added time

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again