Pep Guardiola refused to talk about a possible quadruple after Manchester City booked their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup last night.

“That isn’t going to happen, of course not," he said after watching his side defeat Leicester City on penalties.

"That is not real. That is not normal. In football you lose games, you drop points. I am not thinking about how many titles.”

It’s easy to understand Guardiola’s pragmatism. He is a manager used to collecting trophies but it’s still only December; perhaps in the spring he will begin to open up to the idea of winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Man City booked their place in the final four after winning a shootout against Leicester. The contest finished 1-1 after 90 minutes - Jamie Vardy’s late, late penalty drawing the hosts level following Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half opener - and the sides couldn’t be separated in extra time.

So it was left to penalties to determine the winners and for a while, it appeared that the shootout could last some time. The first seven penalties were scored but when Vardy missed from 12 yards, it was left to Riyad Mahrez to keep Leicester alive.

But Claudio Bravo saved the Algerian’s effort, enhancing his reputation as a penalty shootout hero.

Guardiola was delighted at full-time, celebrating with his players in front of the travelling supporters.

Guardiola's reaction to eight minutes of injury time

But his mood was considerably different earlier when the board was raised to show second half injury time.

Somehow, the officials saw fit to add on eight minutes of additional time and Guardiola was fuming about it.

He was spotted clapping the fourth official and telling him to add on more minutes, all in a sarcastic manner, of course.

Viewers spotted it

City were leading 1-0 at the time and it was in those extra minutes that Leicester found their equaliser.

It came when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Demarai Gray inside the box, although replays showed the Leicester forward went down very easily.

Vardy fired home the resulting penalty but he couldn’t repeat it in the shootout, much to City’s delight.

