Football

Guardiola.

What Pep Guardiola said when he saw eight minutes of injury time against Leicester

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola refused to talk about a possible quadruple after Manchester City booked their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup last night.

“That isn’t going to happen, of course not," he said after watching his side defeat Leicester City on penalties.

"That is not real. That is not normal. In football you lose games, you drop points. I am not thinking about how many titles.”

It’s easy to understand Guardiola’s pragmatism. He is a manager used to collecting trophies but it’s still only December; perhaps in the spring he will begin to open up to the idea of winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Man City booked their place in the final four after winning a shootout against Leicester. The contest finished 1-1 after 90 minutes - Jamie Vardy’s late, late penalty drawing the hosts level following Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half opener - and the sides couldn’t be separated in extra time.

So it was left to penalties to determine the winners and for a while, it appeared that the shootout could last some time. The first seven penalties were scored but when Vardy missed from 12 yards, it was left to Riyad Mahrez to keep Leicester alive.

But Claudio Bravo saved the Algerian’s effort, enhancing his reputation as a penalty shootout hero.

Guardiola was delighted at full-time, celebrating with his players in front of the travelling supporters.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-LEICESTER-MAN CITY

Guardiola's reaction to eight minutes of injury time

But his mood was considerably different earlier when the board was raised to show second half injury time.

Somehow, the officials saw fit to add on eight minutes of additional time and Guardiola was fuming about it.

He was spotted clapping the fourth official and telling him to add on more minutes, all in a sarcastic manner, of course.

Viewers spotted it

City were leading 1-0 at the time and it was in those extra minutes that Leicester found their equaliser.

It came when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Demarai Gray inside the box, although replays showed the Leicester forward went down very easily.

Vardy fired home the resulting penalty but he couldn’t repeat it in the shootout, much to City’s delight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kyle Walker
League Cup
Football
Leicester City
Manchester City
Premier League

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

The shock PL club who want to sign David Luiz for £25million in January [Sun]

The shock PL club who want to sign David Luiz for £25million in January [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again