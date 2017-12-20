Football

Premier League giant prepared to rival Real Madrid for Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is one of the hottest properties in football.

The little Belgian star was the catalyst for the Blues' Premier League triumph last season and in 2017/18, he's replicated that stunning form.

Chelsea are nowhere near the summit of the table with Manchester City running away with it, but Hazard has been up there with Pep Guardiola's finest in terms of personal performance.

He, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah have been the standout names, with Hazard scoring five times and assisting two more in the Premier League so far.

His future at Stamford Bridge is far from uncertain, with Real Madrid reportedly the favourites to land his signature should he choose to leave west London.

Hazard has already rejected a new £300,000-a-week deal with Antonio Conte's side and now, there is another destination that could be tempting to the 26-year-old.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have identified him as the missing piece to their puzzle and are eyeing up a sensational £90m transfer.

With the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan flattering to deceive as number 10's, Hazard would be the ideal man to slot in and provide the essential creative spark behind his countryman, Romelu Lukaku.

SOME ISSUES WITH THE REPORT

FBL-FRIENDLY-BEL-MEX

However, he big issue with the report is the figure quoted.

Now, the proposal is clearly aimed at the summer of 2018, a time where Hazard will still have two years left on his current contract, which runs until 2020.

Even though that is a relatively short amount of time, a player of his stature should command a higher fee regardless, particularly after Man City offer £60m for Alexis Sanchez, a 28-year-old in the last year of his deal with Arsenal.

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH JOSE IS QUESTIONABLE

FBL-ASIA-AUS-ENG-PR-CHELSEA

What also must be taken into account is Hazard's demise in the final months of Mourinho's Chelsea reign.

He thrived in 2014/15 when the won the league but at the start of 2015/16, he was virtually a ghost and was close to leaving.

Something tells us that a reunion with the 'Special One' would not be that high on his priority list.

