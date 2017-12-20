Football

Zinchenko.

What Oleksandr Zinchenko did before handing Bernardo Silva the MOTM award

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola expressed his delight after Manchester City reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester City on penalties after the contest finished 1-1 through 120 minutes of action at the King Power Stadium.

Guardiola’s side came very close to winning in regulation but Jamie Vardy converted a penalty in the 97th minute, extending the match to extra-time and eventually penalties.

And Guardiola was pleased with his young team’s response to the late setback.

"I am so happy. Especially when the situation is bad, it's how you react," he told Sky Sports.

"There were no complaints in extra time to say how unfair it was in the last minute. Instead of that, they tried again and tried again for the penalties as well.

"Sometimes in football, these kinds of things happen and the way we react it not easy, you are tired and there are a lot of young, young players who played added time.”

Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

The quadruple dream remains very much alive, then. And Guardiola can choose upon the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling for the next round, if he chooses.

Yet the 46-year-old admitted he isn’t thinking about playing his strongest side in the semi or final.

"I don't know [if I would play a full strength team] because I don't know what's going to happen," he added.

What Zinchenko did after the match

One player who fans will be interested to see more of is 21-year-old Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played as a makeshift left-back.

The Ukrainian international was prone to errors but overall looked composed while bringing the ball out of defence and got into some attacking positions.

But perhaps Zinchenko’s most noteworthy moment came after the match, when he joined Bernardo Silva for Sky Sports’ post-match interview.

p1c1om7vdl1kfe1rcqur1bktitn9.jpg

It’s become commonplace for teammates to hand over the man of the match award and Zinchenko was asked to present it to Silva.

But before doing so, he decided to give a speech about how impressive Silva was.

Fans on Twitter found it hilarious. Check out the reaction below.

Who knows, Zinchenko may just have started something.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Raheem Sterling
Sergio Aguero
League Cup
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

What Guardiola told fourth official when he put on eight minutes of added time

What Guardiola told fourth official when he put on eight minutes of added time

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again