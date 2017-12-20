Football

Pep Guardiola celebrated in epic style after Leicester shootout win - Twitter loved it

Will the Manchester City train stop anytime soon?

Probably not. The runaway Premier League leaders continued their march to complete a clean sweep of trophies in 2017/18, beating Leicester City on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's side drew 1-1 at the King Power, but Claudio Bravo was on hand to save them in a penalty shootout once again, stopping Riyad Mahrez's tame effort after Jamie Vardy had flashed his effort wide.

City made a number of changes for the game, with youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz making their first senior stars, while the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Yaya Toure were brought into the fold.

Bernardo Silva was rightly named man of the match as Guardiola made a huge statement; highlighting the immense power his squad possesses.

While the trophy may not be top of his priority list, the Spaniard really seemed to enjoy the win at full-time and was heavily involved in the celebrations.

And, there was one moment that really captivated football fans of all clubs, as Guardiola orchestrated the travelling City fans who were singing his song.

After watching below, we feel certain that you will be more endeared towards Pep.

What a hero and it is very pleasing to see passion conducted in a more orderly fashion.

Now, that's not to say that's how Pep always releases his emotions after a big result, as his altercation with Southamtpon's Nathan Redmond showed, an incident which still looks bizarre when seen again.

However, his celebration after Leicester was trending for all the right reasons, with football fans on Twitter genuinely happy with what they saw.

It's just such a welcome sight in football, something which is a long way away from the misery and snideness of Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

The whole display from Pep draws further light on the whole 'celebration' debacle right now, with both Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku refusing to celebrate vs West Brom.

While they cannot really be punished for their actions, seeing a man take such pride in a victory he has mastered is just very nice to see.

