Floyd Mayweather, for all the great things he has done in his career, seems to refuse to go away.

He certainly doesn't need money. His net worth was rumoured to be $400 million back in August of this year and his last bout against Conor McGregor has gone down as the most lucrative fight in the history of sport.

That victory moved him to a clean 50-0 in the boxing world, but the rumours keep suggesting that Mayweather is interested in having some fights in the UFC.

As staggering as that sounds, the deal appears to be very real and on the table.

Mayweather is 41-years-old in February and has zero MMA training behind him, but if the UFC are willing to pay him for his services, it stands to benefit all parties.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan recounted some interesting recent conversations he had with UFC President Dana White on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Floyd talked about it, apparently," he said Tuesday. "This is one thing I can tell you, Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC. Like legitimately. So I texted him 'is Floyd really talking about fighting in MMA?' And he goes 'yeah, he's f--king crazy, I told him he'd get killed but he's still talking about doing it.'"

Could Mayweather/McGregor II happen? There's no doubt it would have some appeal, and the opportunity for fans to witness Mayweather getting punished inside the octagon would undoubtedly draw record PPV numbers.

Just last week, the former five-weight world champion fuelled the fire by insinuating that if the money is there, he is up for the challenge.

"You already know I'm a money-getting motherf--ker," Mayweather said last week (h/t Ryan Harkness of MMAMania.com). "I'm Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back ... I can do a three or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars."

The UFC is behind the likes of the WWE and boxing in terms of revenue, but Mayweather's presence may give them unprecedented, astronomical numbers.

But why would he do it beyond that? It could tarnish his legacy and surely it would not end well for Money.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms