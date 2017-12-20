Anthony Davis is in the second year of a five-year, $127 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans that expires in 2021 but it's unclear if he'll remain with the team for the duration of his deal.

In five years with the Pelicans, Davis has only made the playoffs once and has failed to reach that stage in the last two seasons.

He has often been a one-man band as he's attempted to carry the franchise as the only real star on the team.

The team's first big move to surround AD with talent saw them acquire center DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline last year and the duo has formed a devastating partnership this campaign.

But with Cousins set to hit free agency next summer, there's doubt whether he'll choose to re-sign a long-term deal in New Orleans or seek pastures new.

His decision could have a major impact on Davis' future with the team that drafted him with the number one overall pick in 2012.

If Boogie decides he has a better chance of success away from Louisiana, it'll become a real possibility that 'The Brow' ultimately makes the same choice.

Unlike Cousins, however, the four-time All-Star is locked into his contract in New Orleans and can only depart if he demands a trade.

If that eventuality occurs, one team waiting in the wings and prepared to pounce are the Boston Celtics.

The C's have had a longstanding interest in the 24-year-old and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis".

Leading the pack in the Eastern Conference this season, Boston is already a legitimate championship contender but many still believe they don't have enough to overcome LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers yet.

The addition of Davis to a team that already features All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward would certainly tip the balance in the east in their favor.

The Kentucky product told Woj that he's already aware of the interest from the Celtics after speaking with general manager Dell Demps.

"He told me that [Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen," he said. "At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players.

"Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn't going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him."

It would seem inconceivable that the Pels trade the face of their organization but as he mentioned, anything can happen in the NBA.

A trade to Boston doesn't seem likely in the near future but with a young team at their disposal that's primed to dominate in the years to come, they'll be happy to bide their time and attempt to add the superstar if and when the opportunity arises.