Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes face anxious wait over injury lay-offs

Published

Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly could miss large chunks of the NatWest Six Nations if they require surgery on the injuries that will force them to miss at least the next month.

Wasps prevailed 21-3 over La Rochelle on Sunday but the Champions Cup victory has come at the cost of losing two of their most influential players for a number of weeks.

Hughes sustained a knee problem and Daly ankle damage, and the pair will see a specialist to determine whether they require operations that will threaten their participation in England’s Six Nations title defence.

“We can safely say they are ruled out for a month, even with the best picture,” Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told reporters.

“Four weeks would be the best scenario, but it could be as much as 12 if they have an operation.”

“With Elliot’s ankle he will have to go through a rehab process – it is whether he needs surgical intervention.”

“Nathan felt a knock on his knee so we took him off pretty sharpish. The scans backed it up that they had significant injuries that needed to be respected.”

Wasps v La Rochelle - Champions Cup

If Hughes does face an extended spell on the sidelines, England can at least console themselves with the knowledge Billy Vunipola is set to return from knee surgery in January.

The squad is well stocked for wings, but Eddie Jones would not want to lose a player of Daly’s calibre after the versatile back underlined his class during the recent autumn series.

