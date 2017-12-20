Dean Ambrose suffered an injury to his arm during the six-man tag team match of Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins and himself vs Samoa Joe and The Bar on Monday Night Raw this week. He was attacked further alongside his Shield-brother by The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar later on in the show in a backstage segment.

WWE later released a statement announcing that The Lunatic Fringe had suffered an injury to his right arm and that he had been taken away to a local medical facility for further evaluation, as his arm being slammed down onto an equipment case by Joe left him in pain and discomfort.

However, what we do know is that the angle where Ambrose's arm was attacked by Joe and The Bar was done as a way to cover a legitimate injury for The Shield member, and a recent update on his injury could indicate he will be out for some time.

The former WWE Champion travelled to Birmingham, Alabama yesterday to have his injury further diagnosed. WWE released the following statement from their Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann on their website.

He said: “An MRI has shown suspicion for a high-grade triceps tendon injury, possibly a tear, so he is undergoing surgical exploration and most likely surgical repair of the torn triceps tendon.

"That surgery will be happening later this evening, and we should have some further updates either later tonight or tomorrow morning as to what the findings were, what the structures that were damaged were, and also a timeline for recovery.”

This surgery could take place at Birmingham, Alabama, and according to NoDQ, the worst case scenario would be that it's a full tear, as this would put Ambrose out of action for up to six months, meaning he would miss WrestleMania 34 next year in April in New Orleans.

Hopefully, this isn't the case for The Lunatic Fringe, as WWE fans haven't been able to enjoy many moments of him competing alongside his Shield brothers due to various reasons since the stable got back together in October. Him being out for six months would practically mean that The Shield reunion is over for now, as well as him missing WrestleMania.

