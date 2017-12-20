Floyd Mayweather and Vasyl Lomachenko have been locked in a bit of a war of words of late.

The mini-feud all started when Mayweather decided to weigh in with his slightly controversial opinion on whether the Ukrainian's victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux was as good as it was made out to be.

The WBO super featherweight champion forced his Cuban opponent to quit in the sixth round, with many believing that Lomachenko is now the pound-for-pound king.

However, Mayweather was critical over the fact that the Ukrainian was far superior in stature, also pointing out that very few powerful shots were landed during the fight.

On Tuesday evening, Lomachenko took to his personal Twitter account to respond to the criticism, sending the boxing world crazy initially.

LOMACHENKO'S TWEETS

Of course, the two will not meet in the ring, particularly with Mayweather keen to preserve his 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor.

However, The Money Man has responded to Lomachenko's activity in the finest way possible; by telling him to put on some timber and fight Mikey Garcia.

"If Lomachenko is what they say he is, I think they should make him and Mikey Garcia," Mayweather told FightHype.com. "I mean, that's just my honest opinion. I think Lomachenko and Mikey Garcia should lock up.

"Great fighters always move up. We call that legendary. A lot of fighters are taking shots at Tank [Gervonta Davis]. At the end of the day, Tank is not perfect, but his boxing record is."

Garcia himself is currently undefeated and is targeting a Mayweather-like dominance over the division throughout his career.

"I know that I have the possibility to be the biggest star in boxing like a Floyd Mayweather, and I think I'm on track to accomplish that," Garcia was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Will Lomachenko take on Floyd's challenge? For boxing fans, it would be one hell of a spectacle, with two unbeaten records going on the line. Perfect.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms