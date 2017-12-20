Tyson Fury will be back boxing in the New Year pending the renewal of his boxing license, however, the ‘Gypsy King’ will be without his long-time trainer and uncle Peter Fury, who was in the heavyweight's corner when he beat Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015.

The duo parted ways following the Gypsy King’s decision to freshen up his training team in preparation for his long-awaited return, and after talking to fellow boxer Billy Joe Saunders, decided to start working with Ben Davis.

Speaking to the Sun three days ago, Fury had this to say about his new trainer: “I’m trying with Ben Davis [Davison] - hell of a trainer.”

"I worked with him for the first time over in Marbella last year, when we went out there to have a bit of fun and that.

"And I said, straight away, within five years he’ll be one of the best trainers in the country and I stick by that.

“The thing is with Ben is, he’s my own age, we can have fun, we’re on the same kind of wave length, he’s good at what he does and I wouldn’t have him if he was s*** would I.”

The 29-year-old former heavyweight champ said the decision to drop his uncle as his trainer was purely professional as he felt that a change was needed.

“Peter’s my uncle and I’ll do anything for him, we worked together well, but you know a change is as good as anything else.

"I think we were getting a bit stale in the gym, going over the same things, year in year out. A bit of a change don’t do anybody any harm.

“Peter’s still working with Hughie and whoever else is in the gym, we’re still talking - we haven’t fell out or anything, I just going to branch off a little bit.”

Ben Davison first met Tyson Fury during a training camp in Marbella earlier this year after being introduced by middleweight Billy Joe Saunders, who, according to Davison, wanted to give Fury some structure in his training as the ‘Gypsy King’ geared up for a return to the ring.

“That was one of the things. When me and Tyson had a chat, he wanted to see my pattern of thinking. I wanted to see his," Davison exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We both know what needs to be done to beat the other so-called top heavyweight out there.

"Billy Joe wanted to bring Tyson over to Marbella to give him some structure.

"Tyson asked me, at the time, if I'd train him for his comeback. I told him to take his time [with a decision] because he had a lot of success with his uncle Peter. Tyson was adamant this was the decision he wanted, and I could see he was hungry for it.

"We gelled straight away. He felt like it was what he wanted. We're the same age so we have a laugh but business is business. When it's time to work, we work.

"Tyson is very easy to work with because he doesn't argue, complain or want an easy way out. Whatever I say we do, we do," Davison said.

According to Sky Sports, Davis had pencilled in a training camp in the New Year in either April or May, but as of yet, nothing is set in stone, however, when training starts to get going in 2018, the ‘Gypsy King’ is going to be in for a hard time.

"We have a rough date, April or May, and a full training camp will commence very soon.

"He has to make weight, look good, feel good, be fit and strong, be mentally prepared - it is an all-round package and that is what a training camp will bring.

"We are training twice a day, he is eating clean, his weight has come down, and he is making progress with his body fat stats. You have to measure it because if you keep him flat-out for too long he might burn out.

"We need to get weight off, but that's not the end of the world. The motivation and skills are still there.”

