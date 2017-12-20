During this week's Monday Night Raw, more progress was made towards filling up the card for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view which takes place next year on January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Not only will the event have the traditional Men's Royal Rumble which grants the winner a world title shot at WrestleMania, but it will also play host to the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in WWE history in which the winner will earn a women's championship match at WrestleMania.

As well as the two Royal Rumble matches, WWE also booked the Universal Championship match for the event, as Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced that Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line in a triple threat match against Kane and Braun Strowman.

During this segment, The Beast was dominant over The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Monster, taking them both out before the segment concluded. Prior to this though, both Kane and Strowman made their case for a match at the Royal Rumble with Lesnar.

It was when Strowman had the microphone and was making his case to Angle that some WWE fans noticed something rather odd about his hand which was holding the microphone. More specifically, his thumb.

As you can see in the image below, The Monster Among Men actually has a smiley face drawn onto his thumb, which is quite odd considering his persona is someone who should be feared when stood face to face with them in the middle of the ring.

Here's a zoomed in picture of Strowman's thumb with the smiley face so you can have a better look at it.

Unfortunately for Strowman, and his smiley thumb, when the triple threat match for the Universal Championship does take place at the Royal Rumble on January 28, The Beast is fully expected to retain his title, as he is predicted to then put the title on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

As for The Monster Among Men beyond the Royal Rumble, not much has been speculated about his booking at the moment, but this is expected to change once we enter 2018. Some fans believe he could face Triple H at The Showcase of The Immortals next year following their confrontation at Survivor Series last month.

