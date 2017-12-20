As exhausting as the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga was last summer, it always felt like the door hadn't closed on that possibility, even if the transfer window had.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, the rumours of the Brazilian playmaker's move to Barcelona have resurfaced once again, and it seems like they are back with a vengeance.

The former Inter Milan man is said to have handed in a transfer request last summer in order to force through a move to the Nou Camp, but, he was always willing to continue giving his best to Liverpool if a deal wasn't forthcoming.

He has undoubtedly done that and as the Reds sit in fourth place in the Premier League, the Brazilian has been instrumental in the dazzling attacking play that has become a hallmark of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

His fine form has only kept Barca's eyes on the prize and it seems as if the Catalan giants are readying another offer.

According to Sport, agents representing Coutinho recently met with Barcelona to agree personal terms and plan an 'assault' on Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet also claim that Barca are ready to pay the £132m fee in installments and that they are confident of signing the 25-year-old early next month.

With Liverpool firmly in the mix for a top four spot and progressing in the Champions League, would the move really make sense right now?

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who played alongside Coutinho during his time at Anfield, has talked up the Brazilian and fellow transfer target Antoine Griezmann.

"Both Griezmann and Coutinho are elite players that are playing at the top level," the Uruguay star told RAC105.

"They are where they are for a reason. They're both young and have long careers ahead of them. And Barca always want the best players."

While Coutinho is almost certainly a player that could settle right in at Barcelona, Liverpool are unlikely to part with him before the end of the season.

Who would they sign with the money they receive in January? Out of respect, you have to imagine Coutinho would wait until the summer, too.

