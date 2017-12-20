Liverpool may have come top of their Champions League group but they made hard work of it.

They entered their final group game needing a victory against Spartak Moscow and did just that with a brilliant 7-0 victory.

But a defeat could have seen them eliminated and Jurgen Klopp’s side should have wrapped up qualification sooner with Sevilla and Maribor being the other two teams in the group.

The reason Liverpool went into their final group match needed a win was because of the two points they threw away against Sevilla in the penultimate game.

The Reds were incredibly 3-0 up at half-time in Spain before they ended up drawing 3-3 thanks to a remarkable comeback from Sevilla. The comeback was made even more remarkable when it was reported that Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo told his players he had prostate cancer at half-time of the match.

While Sevilla celebrated wildly, that equaliser didn’t really have much effect on the outcome of the group. Thanks to Liverpool thrashing Spartak Moscow in the final game, they still finished three points ahead of Sevilla with the La Liga team three points ahead of Moscow in second.

Regardless, Sevilla will probably never forget that match against Liverpool. And they want all of their fans to remember it as 2017 rolls into 2018.

On Tuesday, they urged Sevillistas to start re-watching their match against Liverpool on New Year's Eve at 22:10:26 exactly.

Why?

Sevilla's tweet

Because Guido Pizarro will equalise at exactly midnight and, therefore, “start off your new year right.”

Of course, Sevilla fans loved it but Liverpool fans didn’t see the funny side.

Many of them replied to the tweet to point out that it was actually them that topped the group and Sevilla’s last equaliser actually meant very little.

Liverpool fans react

Check out the reaction:

By winning the group, Liverpool landed themselves a favourable-looking draw against Porto, while Sevilla face Manchester United.

And Liverpool appear to have reacted well to that devastating draw against Sevilla.

As mentioned, they reacted in style in their next Champions League game by winning 7-0, while they’ve won three and draw three of their Premier League matches since.

