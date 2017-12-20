Back in the summer months, the future of Antoine Griezmann was one of the hottest topics.

The French forward had just enjoyed one of his finest season's in front of goal and was being courted by Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho saw the Atletico Madrid star as the ideal man to complete his forward line but in the end, Griezmann stayed faithful to La Roja.

Well, he signed a new contract and remained in the Spanish capital due to their transfer ban but in reality, everyone knows this season will be his last.

In the months that have followed, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have expressed an interest in him, with the latter already making contact with his camp.

However, they have not exactly done it legally, with Atletico reporting the Blaugrana to FIFA for their behaviour.

After the ordeal, Atletico have finally come to a decision with regards to Griezmann's future; they will sell him to Manchester United.

That is according to the Mirror, with United reportedly prepared to meet his new £88m release clause, a fee which nearly matches what they paid for Paul Pogba.

It would be a huge coup for the Red Devils, with Griezmann likely to slot into a number 10 role behind Romelu Lukaku if he does join.

GRIEZMANN WON'T SOLVE THE BIG ISSUE

However, many United fans would argue that signing the French forward would not solve their most pressing issue, which is the one out wide.

Throughout the summer, Mourinho was knowingly pursuing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the Croatian seen as the ideal man to put in crosses for Lukaku.

So far this season, the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have struggled to provide the sort of service the Belgian really thrives off.

Griezmann's potential arrival would be a huge statement but maybe, just maybe, Mourinho should focus his priorities elsewhere.

