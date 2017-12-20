Football

Fernando Torres has decided between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Are you really a football fan if you’ve never had the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate?

In 10, 20, 50 years time, supporters of this era will still be arguing over which player was the true king of his time.

Ronaldo’s latest Ballon d’Or triumph makes it even harder to separate the pair - they’re now tied on five - although by now, most fans have already decided which one they prefer.

Typically, Manchester United and Real Madrid supporters will choose Ronaldo and Barcelona fans will opt for Messi.

If you’re a neutral, you either decide between Ronaldo’s superhero ability or the Argentinian’s brilliance with a football at his feet.

Among the most recent to side with Messi is former Barcelona and Brazil hero Rivaldo, who told Betfair: “He is the best of the world, the one who makes more differences.”

And Messi has another supporter in Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Torres expressed his admiration for the 30-year-old.

“Messi is the best,” Torres said. “I have not seen or will ever see a player like Lionel Messi.

“He dominates all aspects of the game. He is the absolute best in 90 per cent of the categories."

Torres seems assured in his answer. And, as a proven forward himself, his response certainly holds plenty of stock.

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

It's El Clasico this weekend

Football fans will get to witness Ronaldo take on Messi this weekend when Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first El Clasico since the Spanish Super Cup.

It’s only December but there’s a growing sense that this is a must-win game for Los Blancos, who currently trail Ernesto Valverde’s side by 11 points in La Liga.

Sergio Ramos certainly knows just how important Saturday’s match is, saying Real are “obliged to win now”.

"It will be a great match. There are no words to describe the Clasico,” Ramos said, per Marca.

"It is totally different, and the most important game in the world. 

"We are obliged to win now more than ever due to the situation we find ourselves in, in order to remain in the fight for La Liga."

FBL-ESP-SUPERCUP-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

