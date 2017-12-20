There's no doubt the wrestling world misses Daniel Bryan just as much as the SmackDown Live general manager misses wrestling.

The Leader of the Yes Movement is still one of the most popular stars in the WWE today despite not having wrestled a match since 2015.

In his role on SD Live, Bryan has been getting more involved in the storylines recently and inserted himself as a special guest referee during Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn versus Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions.

It's no secret the 36-year-old has been trying to get medically cleared to make a return to the ring, but the WWE have been reluctant to give him that clearance.

The former world heavyweight champion had to retire following a series of concussions but recent reports have suggested that Bryan has been cleared by multiple doctors.

The WWE have refused to acknowledge the rumours in the past, despite Bryan openly talking about his desire to return to the ring on Twitter and on Talking Smack. That is until now.

After Nakamura tweeted his delight at sharing a ring with Bryan at Clash of Champions, drawing a reply from Bryan, WWE.com posted an article on the exchange and finally mentioned Bryan's ambition to wrestle again.

"SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan was the center of controversy last night at WWE Clash of Champions due to his actions in the Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn bout that saw him and Shane McMahon serve as Special Guest Referees.

"However, despite the frantic ending and unfortunate result for Nakamura and The Viper, WWE's Rockstar took to Twitter to make it known that he considered it a true honor to be in the ring with The "Yes!" Man.

"Bryan was quick to reply, letting The King of Strong Style know that he wished he could have been competing against Nakamura instead of just officiating.

"Will Bryan and Nakamura's mutual respect be fractured as the friction between Daniel and Shane-O-Mac continues to mount on Team Blue? Tune in to SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday night to find out."

So, does this mean Bryan's return is imminent? WWE rarely does plants a seed without a plan behind it and seeing as WrestleMania season is around the corner, expect more heavy clues in the near future.

