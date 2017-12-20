As Tyson Fury gets himself ready for his long-awaited return to the ring, BBC five live commentators Steve Bunce and Mike Costello have raised concerns about the ‘Gypsy King’s’ training regime.

Over the last few weeks, Fury has been regularly keeping his fans updated on his progress in training alongside new coach Ben Davison.

Although it has been over two years since his last competitive fight, the 29-year-old has not wasted any time in getting straight back into the swing of pad work and sparring.

Nevertheless, it is an approach that some feel could actually harm his comeback.

Speaking about Fury on BBC Radio 5Live, Mike Costello revealed he felt the former world champion was now too heavy for the training he was trying to do.

"A lot of what he is doing is wrong Steve," he said.

“You might think who am I to say this, but it’s just listening and watching for so many years.

“At 23/24st where he is now is the wrong time to be doing all this weaving and bobbing.

“It’s a case of just being absolutely mundane at this stage. Get the weight down because shifting a 23/24st body around is different to shifting the 17st 5lbs body that it was against Wladimir Klitschko two years ago.

“It should be a different kind of training at this stage.”

Steve Bunce also felt that the 29-year-old boxer was going down the wrong path and said he would be better to stay off the pads for a couple of months while he tries to get the weight down to a more manageable level.

"Tyson’s doing the stuff you do in maybe the second or third week of a training camp when you’ve already come down within a stone of your fighting weight," Bunce added.

“Because if you’ve gained 5lbs, Mike.

“You haven’t got 5lb stronger wrists, your ankles aren’t 5lbs stronger, your knees aren’t 5lbs longer and your hips aren’t 5lb stronger.

“What are you doing running smashing around the bag, Sparring that fast?

“What Tyson needs to do is some 10 mile walks and then do some 5 mile jog walks and leave all that stupid fancy pad stuff for a couple of months.”

