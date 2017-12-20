The pick of the NBA's marquee Christmas Day games is definitely the blockbuster finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

This matchup has become the biggest rivalry in the league as the two teams have met in three straight finals.

However, this particular meeting may now have lost some of its spice. Fans expecting to tune in and watch Stephen Curry in action will be left disappointed as the Warriors star is set to miss out with his ankle injury.

The Dubs have confirmed that the two-time MVP is expected to be sidelined for at least another week which means he'll be unable to feature in the hugely anticipated clash.

The point guard has been out since December 4 after rolling his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans but the team has stated that he's "making good progress".

"The evaluation indicated that the ankle is healing well and that [Curry] is making good progress overall, enabling him to progress to modified on-court workouts in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the anticipation of having more clarity at that time on a potential return to game action plan," the team said in a press release on Tuesday.

His absence will be a blow not only to Warriors fans but NBA fans all over the world as the Christmas slate is the league's biggest and most popular day in the regular season and they would love to see the league's elite talent on show.

Despite Curry missing out, the game will still be a star-studded occasion as the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Klay Thompson and Dwyane Wade are due to take to the floor in the first meeting between the two teams since June.

Golden State has been doing just fine without Steph in the lineup as they've gone undefeated since his injury, winning five straight games.

That's largely due to Durant's fine form during that stretch. The former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has taken on more of the load offensively and has not disappointed.

Prior to his injury, Curry was the leading scorer for the defending champions averaging 26.3 points per game. However, with his shots and usage being increased, KD has taken over with 26.5 points a night.

A Christmas showdown between the NBA's two best players - LeBron and Durant - is still enough to whet the appetite for the game in Oakland, though.

With both small forwards playing arguably the best basketball of their respective careers, it should still prove to be another memorable battle.