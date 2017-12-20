There is a photograph, taken at a kart circuit in the early 2000s, that shows three young racers. On the left stands Lewis Hamilton, now a four-time world champion. On the right is Nico Rosberg, who beat the Briton to the title in 2016.

And at the centre, holding the winner’s trophy, is a grinning teenager named Robert Kubica. The Polish driver’s record pales in comparison to the two men who were once his karting rivals: just one grand prix win, one pole position, and 12 podiums.

But such bare statistics tell only a small part of a much bigger story. Because at the same time that Lewis and Nico were winning grands prix for fun aboard the all-conquering Mercedes cars, Kubica was not around to fight them. Instead, he was recovering from the horrific injuries he suffered aboard a rally car in early 2011.

This goes a long way to explaining why Formula 1 fans were so enthusiastic about the Pole’s much-hyped comeback to the sport. And it also tells us why there is such a sense of deflation now that his return appears to be off for good.

Despite getting behind the wheel for Williams at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, Kubica has been informed that he is out of the running for the last vacant seat on the grid, with 22-year-old Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin set to be confirmed in January. The Pole will not be an F1 driver in 2018 and, in all likelihood, won’t ever get a second chance in a sport that he once seemed destined to rule.

F1’S GREAT LOST TALENT

It is now more than seven years since Robert Kubica’s final grand prix, so it is worth emphasising just how good he was before his accident. A podium finisher in just his third F1 race, he became a star for the BMW-Sauber team while still in his early twenties and won what should have been the first of many grands prix, at Canada’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in 2008.

But it was his performances for Renault in 2010 that convinced the paddock of his world champion credentials. The French team were in a state of turmoil following the Singapore race-fixing scandal of 2008, while star driver Fernando Alonso had departed for Ferrari.

Kubica was so good that Renault did not miss the Spaniard, which is perhaps the highest compliment you can pay a modern grand prix driver. Podium finishes in Australia, Monaco and Belgium highlighted a standout year.

There is a feeling that, had it not been for the accident, Kubica would have at the very least challenged for a world title over the following years. Some consider it a matter of fact that he would have joined Alonso at Ferrari in 2012.

But, instead of driving for F1’s most famous team, Kubica spent that year recovering from a devastating set of injuries.

On 6 February 2011 reports filtered through that Kubica had crashed heavily while contesting a low-key rally in the north of Italy. (It tells you everything you need to know about Kubica that this was how he spent his time off).

It was immediately apparent that he had been hurt – there was concern that he could miss the start of the 2011 season – but the extent of his injuries was not confirmed right away.

The truth was shocking. A section of road-side barrier had pierced the Pole’s car and caused partial amputation of his right forearm, as well as multiple fractures to his right-side. Kubica was lucky to escape with his life, even more fortunate to not lose the limb.