This week's episode of WWE 205 Live kicked off with a tag team match of The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto and Gran Metalik, but unfortunately, it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The first match of the show ended when Kendrick and Gallagher were disqualified after The Wizard of Odd ignored the referee's request to stop stomping on Kalisto and leave the ring. However, the two weren't finished with the former Cruiserweight Champion at this point.

After the bell, Kendrick and Gallagher then attacked The King of Flight further by throwing him into the ring post. They also used the steel steps to inflict extra damage to the knee of The Crown Jewel of Lucha Libre. Yet, this wasn't the most villainous act before the segment finished.

As The Wizard of Odd and The Extraordinary Gentleman made their way back up the ramp and to the back after issuing further punishment to their opponents, a fan watching 205 Live inside the arena decided to get involved in the action as well.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, the idiotic fan decided that he would get involved by throwing their bottle of water in the face of Kalisto while he was still on the floor at ringside following the attack from Kendrick and Gallagher.

Another video posted by a fan inside the arena showed that The King of Flight was down for several minutes after the segment had finished following the bottle of water being thrown at his face.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the fan was allegedly caught by security afterward.

Hopefully, Kalisto is okay as this could have done some serious damage to his face, especially when you take into account the bottle still had a decent amount of water inside.

Fingers crossed WWE decides to ban the fan that threw the water bottle from future WWE events as no superstar deserves to be treated like this when they're performing in front of the crowd.

