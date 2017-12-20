Football

Firmino.

Video shows all the things Roberto Firmino does for Liverpool that go relatively unnoticed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho impressing in Liverpool’s attack, it can sometimes be easy to forget about Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian leads the line for Liverpool but isn’t a natural goalscorer, despite his 13 goals in all competitions this season. The fact is, he will never rival the Premier Leagues top goalscorers for the Golden Boot.

But that’s not Firmino’s game. He’s more than just goals.

In fact, he’s arguably the most important player in Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield. He will hunt down defenders in possession, winning the ball back high up the pitch.

He also makes intelligent runs, creating space for the trio behind him.

However, those football fans that don’t watch him every match may look at his stats and question his ability.

And those football fans that don’t recognise just how good he is, need to watch the video below.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

A Liverpool fan has created a brilliant compilation showing what makes Firmino just so important.

It shows him winning the ball, taking on defenders and creating chances. Things that might not show up in stats but can only be seen by those watching him closely.

Watch: Firmino's masterclass

Take a look:

Liverpool fans react

And this is how Liverpool fans reacted to the video of a player that has become a hero on Merseyside.

Klopp on Firmino

While Firmino has impressed Liverpool fans ith his work over the past few years, his manager has been a big fan of his for a while now.

“He was a player I thought was one of the best in the Bundesliga so, when I saw that Liverpool had signed him, I thought: ‘How could Liverpool do this?’”

“I thought immediately: ‘What a good transfer for them.’ I thought they had made a good signing because I felt pretty sure clubs would have paid a lot more for him.”

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

Gerrard on Firmino

And club legend Steven Gerrard also sung Firmino’s praises when he played alongside him at the end of last season in a friendly in Australia.

“To play with Firmino, especially, was an absolute pleasure,” he said.

“I would have loved to have played with him for a couple of years.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer. He’s on that same wavelength – he sees things. There are players and there are levels and he’s absolutely top level.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
Premier League

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again