With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho impressing in Liverpool’s attack, it can sometimes be easy to forget about Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian leads the line for Liverpool but isn’t a natural goalscorer, despite his 13 goals in all competitions this season. The fact is, he will never rival the Premier Leagues top goalscorers for the Golden Boot.

But that’s not Firmino’s game. He’s more than just goals.

In fact, he’s arguably the most important player in Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield. He will hunt down defenders in possession, winning the ball back high up the pitch.

He also makes intelligent runs, creating space for the trio behind him.

However, those football fans that don’t watch him every match may look at his stats and question his ability.

And those football fans that don’t recognise just how good he is, need to watch the video below.

A Liverpool fan has created a brilliant compilation showing what makes Firmino just so important.

It shows him winning the ball, taking on defenders and creating chances. Things that might not show up in stats but can only be seen by those watching him closely.

Klopp on Firmino

While Firmino has impressed Liverpool fans ith his work over the past few years, his manager has been a big fan of his for a while now.

“He was a player I thought was one of the best in the Bundesliga so, when I saw that Liverpool had signed him, I thought: ‘How could Liverpool do this?’”

“I thought immediately: ‘What a good transfer for them.’ I thought they had made a good signing because I felt pretty sure clubs would have paid a lot more for him.”

Gerrard on Firmino

And club legend Steven Gerrard also sung Firmino’s praises when he played alongside him at the end of last season in a friendly in Australia.

“To play with Firmino, especially, was an absolute pleasure,” he said.

“I would have loved to have played with him for a couple of years.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer. He’s on that same wavelength – he sees things. There are players and there are levels and he’s absolutely top level.”

