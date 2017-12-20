If you thought Arsenal and West Ham's Premier League encounter last week was dull then you were wrong, because their meeting in the Carabao Cup was far worse.

The only solace was at least spectators got to see the ball in the back of the net this time, with Danny Welbeck scoring the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

The Gunners have been pretty horrendous in front of goal recently, managing just two strikes in their last three games. It took a pretty special Mesut Ozil volley to break their drought in the Premier League.

Welbeck's goal was a pleasant sight for all Arsenal fans, with the injury-prone Englishman desperately struggling for form after another lay-off.

His bundled effort was not exactly eye-catching, but they all count. And, it turns out the former Manchester United man had a hidden message in his celebration.

Turns out it was a tribute to Tomas Rosicky, who announced his retirement today. It was picked up by some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, with the meaning behind it completely unknown at the time.

PICTURE: WELBECK GOES FULL ROSICKY

A very nice touch.

The Czech midfielder spent a lot of his Arsenal career on the treatment table but when he could get a run of games together, he was a little magician.

He had been playing for Sparta Prague this season, but the 37-year-old released a statement saying why he has chosen to pack it all in.

ROSICKY'S STATEMENT

“After careful consideration I have realised I am no longer able to fully prepare my body for what professional football requires,” he told Sparta's official website. “I would like to thank Sparta for raising me, for being the first step in my career in big clubs and for allowing me to say goodbye at the place I love the most.”

Fair play, Tomas.

For Arsenal fans, his most famous moments must surely be the two game-changing goals he notched against Tottenham.

The Czech scored the goal to make it 3-2 in the first famous 5-2 win at the Emirates and then later on, he scored a sensational winner in a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane.

