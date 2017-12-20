Toto Wolff is confident that Mercedes-AMG will be able to re-sign Lewis Hamilton fairly soon.

Speaking to ESPN, the executive director of Mercedes AMG said: "I think Lewis is a free spirit.

"Lewis doesn't want to be put in a box with people saying, 'You need to behave like this and do this to be a racing driver'.

“One of the key things for him is to be free and be able to decide what he wants to do. And in a certain way, keeping all the options open is something that takes pressure off of him.

"He could be doing something completely different in a year or two or three's time and I am aware of that, but equally I know he will protect the structure and not just say, 'I'm out of here tomorrow'. But this is part of his strength actually."

The Austrian former racing driver also addressed the ongoing negotiations between the German team and the 32-year-old Brit.

Wolff has revealed that as of now things have been going well and the frustrations left over from the saga involving Nico Rosberg have finally dissipated.

Wolff believes that the introduction of Valtteri Bottas and James Allison from the 2017 season has further helped improve relations.

"They have started already and we are on a good way. Let's see when the white smoke comes out of the chimney,” Mercedes-AMG’s executive director said.

"Somehow we have been working now with each other for five years and we are brothers in arms. We share the same objectives, we want to win as many races as possible and as many championships as possible, and this has bound us together.

"Some frustrations built up in the last year due to the rivalry between Nico and Lewis and reliability issues that were on his car last year and we let it all out in the kitchen discussion.

“We acknowledged each other's frustrations and that is an important step forward in any relationship, to understand where the other one is coming from.

"This has helped and we've thought about it over the winter in so far that all the other things that were happening -- James [Allison] coming [as technical director] and Valtteri [Bottas] joining the team - the relationship has become much stronger.

“And on our joint journey, hopefully over some years to come, this is an asset."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms