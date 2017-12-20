It’s been a rather strange season for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It started with a lengthy ban for pushing an official and, if you’re basing it on his domestic form only, Ronaldo hasn’t really impressed.

The Portuguese superstar has netted just four times in 11 La Liga matches, trailing Lionel Messi by 10 goals.

But he’s made up for his shortcomings in the league by scoring nine goals already in the Champions League.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in all six group games when he scored against Borussia Dortmund earlier in the month.

That’s just another record to add to his extensive collection, and it no doubt helped to fuel Ronaldo’s belief that he is the finest footballer to ever play the sport.

“I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” he told France Football after collecting his fifth Ballon d’Or.

“I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me.”

Ronaldo's latest demand

Ronaldo has never been short of self confidence and it’s his belief in his own quality that is behind his latest demand to Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old signed a new contract worth a reported £365,000-per-week just last year but according to Sport, he’s on the hunt for a pay rise.

Ronaldo has reportedly informed Los Blancos that he is unhappy with his current salary and wants to be paid in line with his quality.

Having seen Messi and Neymar sign mega deals at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, the Euro 2016 winner feels he deserves an increase on his wage.

According to Cadena COPE, Real president Florentino Perez has told Ronaldo that his contract situation will be studied at the end of the season.

That is said to have left Ronaldo feeling comfortable, knowing that he can leave Real with no choice but to pay him more money if he leads them to another successful season.

He’ll have produce his best stuff if that’s to happen, though. Los Blancos are currently 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, a deficit that could reach 14 points when the two clubs meet on Saturday.

And Real paid the price for finishing second in their Champions League group. They will face PSG in the round-of-16 in what promises to be an absorbing contest.

