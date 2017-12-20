12 reasons why jockey Sir Tony McCoy is sport's most deserving knight

He’s the greatest jockey there’s ever been, and now Sir Tony McCoy is also just the second to be made a knight.

Here’s exactly why AP’s knighthood in the New Year Honours list is so thoroughly deservec.

1. He’s been clocking up winners since he was basically a child.

(Rebecca Naden/PA)

His first winner was Legal Steps at Thurles back in 1992 when he was 17. This one is Go Ballistic at Ascot four years later. He officially retired earlier this year, just a couple of weeks before his 41st birthday.

2. He’s not afraid to be AP Mucky.

(Alan Crowhurst/PA)

You’ve got something on your face, Tony… It’s a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it.

3. He already knows his way to the Palace.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He was made an MBE back in 2003 and an OBE in 2011.

4. Because he’s taken a fall or two in his time.

(Adam Davy/EMPICS)

Ouch.

5. Okay, maybe more than one or two.

(David Jones/PA)

No wonder he says he’s broken every bone in his body.

6. Because he’s better than this guy.

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS)

McCoy’s record of 289 winners in the 2001-2 season surpassed Sir Gordon Richards’ long-standing record of 269 victories. Not entirely coincidentally, Richards is the only other jockey ever to be knighted.

7. Because he’s more popular than Jessica Ennis-Hill and Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.

(David Davies/PA)

He beat them to the Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2010.

8. Because just when it looked like he might go his whole career without winning the Grand National, he won the Grand National.

(David Davies/PA)

He won it on Don’t Push it in 2010 – his 15th attempt.

9. He’ll race anything given half a chance.

(PA)

Yes, even a camel.

10. Because he’s the greatest there’s ever been.

(David Davies/PA)

Count them: 31 Cheltenham Festival winners, two Gold Cups, one Grand National, 4,358 total winners and champion jockey for 20 consecutive seasons.

11. Because nobody else will ever win this trophy again.

(David Davies/PA)

After his 20th straight win, the trophy was decommissioned and awarded to him permanently. Fair enough, really.

12. Because this sign says it all.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir AP McCoy: legend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms