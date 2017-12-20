Horse Racing

Tony McCoy at a United Racing Media Day.

12 reasons why jockey Sir Tony McCoy is sport's most deserving knight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

He’s the greatest jockey there’s ever been, and now Sir Tony McCoy is also just the second to be made a knight.

Here’s exactly why AP’s knighthood in the New Year Honours list is so thoroughly deservec.

1. He’s been clocking up winners since he was basically a child.

AP McCoy with Go Ballistic at Ascot(Rebecca Naden/PA)

His first winner was Legal Steps at Thurles back in 1992 when he was 17. This one is Go Ballistic at Ascot four years later. He officially retired earlier this year, just a couple of weeks before his 41st birthday.

2. He’s not afraid to be AP Mucky.

AP McCoy with his face covered in mud(Alan Crowhurst/PA)

You’ve got something on your face, Tony… It’s a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it.

3. He already knows his way to the Palace.

AP McCoy is made an OBE(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He was made an MBE back in 2003 and an OBE in 2011.

4. Because he’s taken a fall or two in his time.

AP McCoy is thrown from his mount Cranky Corner(Adam Davy/EMPICS)

Ouch.

5. Okay, maybe more than one or two.

AP McCoy is thrown from his mount, No Where To Hide(David Jones/PA)

No wonder he says he’s broken every bone in his body.

6. Because he’s better than this guy.

Jockey Gordon Richards(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS)

McCoy’s record of 289 winners in the 2001-2 season surpassed Sir Gordon Richards’ long-standing record of 269 victories. Not entirely coincidentally, Richards is the only other jockey ever to be knighted.

7. Because he’s more popular than Jessica Ennis-Hill and Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.

Jessica Ennis-Hill, AP McCoy and Phil Taylor at BBC SPOTY(David Davies/PA)

He beat them to the Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2010.

8. Because just when it looked like he might go his whole career without winning the Grand National, he won the Grand National.

AP McCoy celebrates winning the Grand National(David Davies/PA)

He won it on Don’t Push it in 2010 – his 15th attempt.

9. He’ll race anything given half a chance.

AP McCoy riding a camel(PA)

Yes, even a camel.

10. Because he’s the greatest there’s ever been.

AP McCoy with the Champions Jockey trophy(David Davies/PA)

Count them: 31 Cheltenham Festival winners, two Gold Cups, one Grand National, 4,358 total winners and champion jockey for 20 consecutive seasons.

11. Because nobody else will ever win this trophy again.

AP McCoy's name on the Champion Jockey trophy(David Davies/PA)

After his 20th straight win, the trophy was decommissioned and awarded to him permanently. Fair enough, really.

12. Because this sign says it all.

AP McCoy in front of a Grand National legends sign(Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir AP McCoy: legend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Horse Racing

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again