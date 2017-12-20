Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Gordon Hayward.

Gordon Hayward explains how he's become a better player while rehabbing leg injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gordon Hayward's Boston Celtics career didn't get off to the start he wanted at all. Only five minutes into his regular-season debut, he suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers and had to have surgery.

While the Celtics are holding out hope he could potentially return for the start of the playoffs or the end of the regular season, no target date for his return to the court has been set.

However, Hayward has been working hard to stay in top shape as he rehabs his leg injury, and has been doing what he can do in the gym.

On Tuesday, the star forward said that not being able to stand actually helped him work on different aspects of his game. In fact, in an interview with For The Win, he said he's actually added some moves that he's seen from Boston point guard Kyrie Irving to his repertoire: 

“For the first month and a half, I wasn’t able to stand on my foot, so I did a lot of stuff out of a chair,” he told For The Win on Tuesday. “So just like around the rim, different spins and flicks you can do, kind of the stuff Kyrie Irving does naturally. I’ve been able to work on the left hand with passing out of a chair. In the weight room, it’s a lot of range of motion stuff like stretching and mobility, things that I definitely needed to do on my right leg.”

From what it sounds like, Hayward expects to be an even better player when he returns to the court, which would be scary for Boston's opponents, especially with how well the Celtics have played in his absence.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Hayward is no longer in a walking boot, but he still has a long rehab process ahead of him. He cautioned Celtics fans against thinking he'd be back soon:

“It’s definitely a long process,” he said. “People see me coming out of a boot [and think] that I’m about to play in the next month. That’s definitely far from the truth. I’m right on schedule, where the Celtics want me to be.”

For now, Irving and the Celtics are doing just fine without him. They currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 26-7, leading the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers by 2.5 games. Obviously, they'd love to have Hayward back sooner rather than later, but they're in a position where the star forward doesn't have to rush back to the court, which is always a good thing.

Topics:
Utah Jazz
Northwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Playoffs
Gordon Hayward

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Watch: Brock Lesnar almost completely botched his F-5 on RAW

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again