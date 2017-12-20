Georges St-Pierre made his UFC return after almost four years away from the promotion and managed to defeat Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 on November 4 to become UFC Middleweight Champion.

However, after holding the middleweight title for 31 days, Rush announced that he had been suffering from ulcerative colitis, meaning he had to vacate the title, making Robert Whittaker the undisputed champion.

Following the news that GSP would be vacating the title, Bisping recently discussed the middleweight title situation on his Believe You Me podcast and gave his thoughts on the actions of the Canadian.

On his podcast, The Count called Rush 'a prick,' saying that vacating the title was 'a bit of a b***h move.'

Bisping said: “He’s a prick. He’s a prick, god bless him. I’m gonna be brutally honest here, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s a good thing and a bad thing. By the way, Dana White threw me under the bus when he first found out. He wasn’t happy with Georges and he said, ‘Yeah, well he cherry-picked Bisping.’ That doesn’t do me any favors! He didn’t cherry-pick me, but I did say that.

"I said Georges wanted to fight me because he thought I was an easy fight and this and that, and he got the win, and then he vacated the belt. Now he vacated the belt because apparently he had to go to the hospital after our fight and he thought he was gonna be paralyzed and he had a bad neck and all this type of stuff. I don’t know. He just doesn’t fancy doing it again.

“In one respect, it’s good for me because - as an MMA fighter, as a boxer, whatever it is - if somebody beats you, you never want them to lose again because if they get beat, then the person that beat them, it has a negative impact on you. Like, ‘Oh, they could have beaten me as well.’

"So he’s never going to fight at 185 again, that’s good. I’m the only person at 185 he ever beat, nobody at 185 is ever gonna beat him. So cheers Georges, thanks for that. But at the same time, it looks like a bit of a b***h move, you know what I mean? So there’s pluses and negatives.”

Bisping has said he wants to retire after his next fight, which he hopes with come when the UFC is in London for UFC Fight Night London on March 17, so we probably won't see him back in the middleweight title picture again. However, he seems pretty annoyed with GSP vacating the title he lost.

