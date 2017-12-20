Who can forget the 2005 Champions League final?

While anyone associated with AC Milan will try their best to erase that night from their minds, it’s a match that will live long in the memory for thousands of other football fans - particularly Liverpool supporters.

As you probably know, AC Milan led 3-0 at half-time before Liverpool scored three goals in six second-half minutes to take the game into extra-time. Thirty minutes of extra-time passed before Jerzy Dudek’s heroics won Liverpool their fifth European Cup in the shootout.

What a night.

Incredibly, it’s almost 12 years since the ‘Miracle of Istanbul.’

And after former Milan player Kaka announced his retirement this week, it meant that there is only one player that was involved in that match that is still playing professional football.

But can you guess who?

Kudos if you said Milan Baros.

The Czech started the final and played 85 minutes before being substituted for Djibril Cisse.

Incidentally, it was Baros that dropped the trophy during the celebration parade, leaving a permanent dent in the trophy and sit proudly in the club's museum.

And Baros is currently playing for Banik Ostrava in his native country in the Czech Liga. Incidentally, this is the same club that he started his career and the same club that Liverpool signed him from in 2001.

At the age of 36, though, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before Baros calls time of his career meaning there will no longer be any participates of the 2005 Champions League final currently playing.

But Baros can certainly look back at his career with fondness with his highlight, obviously, being that night on the 25th May 2005.

Of course, he also won the League Cup at Liverpool as well as the FA Cup with Portsmouth, two Ligue 1 titles with Lyon and a Super Lig with Galatasaray. Not to mention a very impressive 41 goals in 93 matches for Czech Republic, as well as top goalscorer at Euro 2004.

