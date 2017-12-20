Football

Liverpool.

There's only one player still playing from the 2005 Champions League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Who can forget the 2005 Champions League final?

While anyone associated with AC Milan will try their best to erase that night from their minds, it’s a match that will live long in the memory for thousands of other football fans - particularly Liverpool supporters.

As you probably know, AC Milan led 3-0 at half-time before Liverpool scored three goals in six second-half minutes to take the game into extra-time. Thirty minutes of extra-time passed before Jerzy Dudek’s heroics won Liverpool their fifth European Cup in the shootout.

What a night.

Incredibly, it’s almost 12 years since the ‘Miracle of Istanbul.’

And after former Milan player Kaka announced his retirement this week, it meant that there is only one player that was involved in that match that is still playing professional football.

But can you guess who?

Kudos if you said Milan Baros.

Liverpool's Czech striker Milan Baros (L

The Czech started the final and played 85 minutes before being substituted for Djibril Cisse.

Incidentally, it was Baros that dropped the trophy during the celebration parade, leaving a permanent dent in the trophy and sit proudly in the club's museum. 

And Baros is currently playing for Banik Ostrava in his native country in the Czech Liga. Incidentally, this is the same club that he started his career and the same club that Liverpool signed him from in 2001.

Liverpool players (L-R) Jamie Carragher,

At the age of 36, though, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before Baros calls time of his career meaning there will no longer be any participates of the 2005 Champions League final currently playing.

But Baros can certainly look back at his career with fondness with his highlight, obviously, being that night on the 25th May 2005.

Of course, he also won the League Cup at Liverpool as well as the FA Cup with Portsmouth, two Ligue 1 titles with Lyon and a Super Lig with Galatasaray. Not to mention a very impressive 41 goals in 93 matches for Czech Republic, as well as top goalscorer at Euro 2004.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Steven Gerrard
Football
AC Milan
UEFA Champions League
Milan Baros
Liverpool
Premier League
Kaka

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

WATCH: Cam Newton absolutely burns Clay Mathews with trash talk before scoring touchdown

How the WWE may have just given away Daniel Bryan's in-ring future

How the WWE may have just given away Daniel Bryan's in-ring future

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres declares who's the best out of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again