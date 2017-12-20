Tomas Rosicky finally called time on his career on Wednesday at the age of 37.

The Czech Republic playmaker's career was blighted with injuries that undoubtedly restricted him from realising his vast potential.

He was one of Borussia Dortmund's brightest sparks after moving from Sparta Prague for around £8 million back in 2000, but Arsenal would snap him up six years later prior to an impressive European Championships performance.

He would only play north of 20 league games for Arsenal five times in his ten seasons at the club, with two seasons where he didn't feature even once.

Injuries held Rosicky back, but there is no denying the talent he had at his disposal when fit and well. He often appeared just in time to help Arsenal secure the coveted fourth spot down the years.

It's a shame to see injuries get the better of the midfielder, but that doesn't mean he wasn't appreciated.

Take a look at Mesut Ozil's special tribute to Tomas Rosicky below and it's clear he was beloved:

Speaking about his retirement, Rosicky announced that his body couldn't take it anymore and after only making three league appearances in the past two years, it's easy to see why.

“After careful consideration I have realised I am no longer able to fully prepare my body for what professional football requires,” he told Sparta Prague's official website.

“I would like to thank Sparta for raising me, for being the first step in my career in big clubs and for allowing me to say goodbye at the place I love the most.”

While Rosicky clearly had an influence on Ozil, the German's future at the club has yet to be clarified.

His contract is up in the summer of 2018 and with Barcelona and Manchester United linked to his services, Arsenal are desperate to tie him down to a new deal. Especially given his brilliant recent form.

Gunners legend Ian Wright thinks Ozil may well leave in order to challenge at the very top of the game.

"The cynics will say he has hit form at the right time for him," said Wright. "He's running down a contract and is linked with other clubs. He's on a free. It's very lucrative for him if he can see that out.

"I think it is more lucrative for him to leave and go somewhere where he thinks he can get Champions League football and might challenge for more trophies."

