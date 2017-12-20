After almost four years away from the promotion, Georges St-Pierre made his UFC return at UFC 217 and managed to defeat Michael Bisping in the main event of the show on November 4 to become UFC Middleweight Champion.

However, Rush announced that he had been suffering from ulcerative colitis, meaning he had to vacate the title after holding it for 31 days, making the interim UFC Middleweight Champion at the time, Robert Whittaker, the undisputed champion of the division.

Following the news that GSP would be vacating the title, Whittaker's first title defense as undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion has been booked, as he will put the title on the line against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 on February 11, 2018, at Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Yet, although he is now undisputed champion, the Australian is slightly disappointed in Rush's decision to vacate the title. Why? Because he wasn't able to fight St-Pierre for the title, who is one of his biggest idols, and that fighting him would have been a great thing to put on his resume.

The Reaper told Submission Radio, via Bloody Elbow: “Yeah, it was (disappointing), because I wanted to fight Georges out of respect more than anything. I idolized him as a child coming up and as a young man coming up in my career he was always like one of my biggest idols.”

“To be able to fight him would’ve been great, to put him on my resume and say I fought Georges St-Pierre, that was great. But I don’t think I ever really convinced myself that he would fight me. I think it was a dangerous fight for him, a hard fight for him and it is what it is.”

It's still going to be a couple more months before St-Pierre is able to return to the Octagon for another fight, but perhaps when he does return, Whittaker could get his wish and fight GSP, so long as he is still UFC Middleweight Champion after facing Rockhold.

However, even if he is still undisputed champion, The Reaper might not get a fight against Rush, as GSP's head coach, Firas Zahabi, has said he wants one of two mega fights upon his return to UFC. Either UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor or boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Unfortunately for Whittaker, it doesn't sound like his name is in the conversation of being a possible future opponent for St-Pierre, so he may never get his wish of fighting against one of his biggest idols.

