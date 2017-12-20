Former Team GB hurdler Colin Jackson has said it would be 'unethical' for an undercover reporter to give performance enhancing drugs to an actor training for a film.

The three-time World Championship winner revealed he was introduced to former agent Robert Wagner who was negotiating a position to train a fictional Hollywood actor as a sprinter.

The agent claimed that Jackson was happy to work on the project which examined testosterone and hormone growth, but the retired hurdler has stayed clear of any involvement with the drugs.

The Welsh BBC Sport pundit said: "I look after some young people and I would never advise them to do that. Hard work and graft is always the way. No shortcuts."

He added: "For me, on a personal level it doesn't make me feel great because during my career I never used anything like that."

Jackson has 12 gold medals and eight silvers spanning over an illustrious 17-year career.

His highest Olympic achievement was silver at the Seoul Games in 1988 in the 110-metre hurdles. In a sporting environment continually rife with doping accusations, Jackson reaffirms that hard work should be the principle focus of young athletes.

The undercover investigation comes after American 100 & 200 metre sprinter Justin Gatlin was embroiled in doping allegations against himself and his coach Dennis Mitchell and athletics agent Robert Wagner.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, Gatlin said he "fired" Mitchell "as soon as I found out about this." The 35-year-old American stressed he is "not using and has not used" performance-enhancing drugs.

Ex-sprinter Jackson gave his opinion on his former agent Wagner, who manages the affairs of 35-year-old Gatlin, the latter pair being at the centre of the latest doping controversy in athletics.

"I think one of the best things about Robert is that he's very much a hard worker. He always has your best interests at heart.

"Nobody's a saint and he's fallen out with lots of athletes as you can imagine, along the way. It's just business."

