Something special is going on at Paris Saint-Germain.

With their vast wealth and star-studded squad, it seems as if the Parisians have made a giant step forward this year and are now genuine Champions League contenders.

There's no denying that the world-record arrival of Neymar - for €222 million, no less - and Kylian Mbappe has taken them to these new, dizzy heights.

Neymar has been living up to the billing with 17 goals and 11 assists in just 19 games, but Mbappe, who has only just turned 19, has 13 goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances.

The world's most expensive player has been shrouded in controversy since he joined the French capital though too.

His on-pitch bust-ups with Edinson Cavani and reported ego in the PSG dressing room has all made headlines, but Mbappe has nothing but good things to say about the former Barcelona man.

In fact, Mbappe revealed what Neymar text him to ensure he joined the Ligue 1 leaders.

"It is different with Neymar," Mbappe said. "He immediately took me under his wing. In fact, he waited for me.

"Before I arrived late in the transfer window, he would not stop sending me messages [to ask about the move]. 'When are you getting here?' I told him: 'Wait, I am on my way.' However, as it took a bit of time, I think he was thinking: 'He lied, he is not coming.'

"As soon as I finally arrived, he did everything to make me feel at ease. On the pitch, he was looking for me and passing to me often. When a player like him welcomes you like that, obviously it helps you to settle into the dressing room."

PSG's frontline appears to be as good as any side in Europe and after scoring 55 goals in just 18 league matches, there's no doubting its potency.

Whether Neymar and Mbappe remain at the club for the long-term future is a totally different question, but for now, PSG have a dynamic frontline that is striking fear into the rest of the continent.

