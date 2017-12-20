Kevin De Bruyne is set to be rewarded for his fine form with a lucrative new contract.

The Belgian, who has scored six goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League, will sign his new deal once his agent agrees the valuation of his image rights with Manchester City.

Goal have revealed the details of the new deal, which has finally been settled following months of negotiations.

It’s perhaps become a priority of Man City’s to nail De Bruyne down to a long-term deal. Back in October, rumours surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the 26-year-old.

And it’s not hard to see why. De Bruyne has been simply incredible this season.

So City are set to pay De Bruyne like he’s one of the world’s best players.

What's unique about KDB's new deal

But there’s something interesting about his new deal. He won’t be paid in pound sterling, but in euros instead.

Due to Britain’s exit from the European Union, the pound sterling has fallen in valuation. So De Bruyne’s agent, Patrick De Koster, has arranged for the midfielder to receive a basic wage of €230,000-per-week over six years, paid entirely in euros.

That number will increase to roughly €300,000-per-week once De Bruyne’s €10m signing-on fee and £2m-per-year image rights are factored in.

It doesn’t stop there. De Bruyne is set to become a very, very rich man.

There are a number of bonuses

In the new deal, the Belgium international will receive a €1.37m bonus every season in which he plays 60 per cent of Man City’s matches.

There are also incentives for De Bruyne to win the Ballon d’Or. He will collect €396,000 should he scoop the individual accolade.

De Bruyne is among the favourites to land the Premier League Player of the Year award and if he does, he will receive an €85,000 bonus.

They are several bonus payments on offer to City’s players depending on what they achieve. De Bruyne will receive €1.37m should the Blues win the Champions League and €905,000 for winning the Premier League.

Fair play to him. Through hard work and dedication, De Bruyne has gone from being deemed not good enough by Chelsea to on the verge of becoming a hugely wealthy individual.

