The January transfer window is usually relatively low-key compared to the summer but, this season, it’s set to be very exciting.

Arsenal face their last opportunity to get some money for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez before their contracts expire in the summer, while both Manchester City and Manchester United could flex their financial muscle to improve their already impressive squads.

But it could also be a busy month at Anfield.

They are likely to go back in for Virgil van Dijk as they attempt to finish in the top-four of the Premier League and reach the latter stages of the Champions League. There could also be some outgoings with Barcelona still sniffing around Philippe Coutinho, given the Brazilian’s form this campaign.

But whether or not Coutinho leaves in January, it seems Liverpool want to make a big signing of their own. And they’ve identified their man.

In the summer, Liverpool made a late attempt to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as it looked increasingly likely that Coutinho would move to Barca. However, with the Merseyside club refusing to allow the Brazilian to join the Camp Nou club, they pulled out of a deal to sign Lemar.

But, according to the Independent, Liverpool will go back in for the Frenchman.

They write: “Liverpool will go in for Monaco's £90m-rated Thomas Lemar in January, as they attempt to bolster their Champions League chances, and beat Arsenal to the French international's signature.”

Despite Arsenal also being interested - as well Chelsea - Liverpool believe that the winger would favour a move to Anfield.

Lemar’s pace would mean Liverpool’s attack would surely be the fastest in world football and give them the firepower to beat the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea to a top-four finish.

Of course, a lot will depend on whether Coutinho agrees a deal to join Barcelona in either in January or next summer but Klopp has a “longstanding” interest in 22-year-old Lemar and is very keen to bring him to the club.

There could be another fight between Liverpool and Arsenal for the forward and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up come February.

