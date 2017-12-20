Official online NBA destination in the UK

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony is on course to post the lowest-scoring month of his career

When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the summer to partner Russell Westbrook, it was clear that one of the stars had to accept a reduced role.

However, that's not something that any of the three players have been used to throughout their careers.

This is one reason why some were skeptical about the All-Star threesome coming together and how it would work.

In the Thunder's opening 30 games of the season, those concerns have been evident.

The team has struggled to find an identity and Westbrook, Melo and PG13 have found it difficult to co-exist and find a way to work effectively with one another.

In recent games, Westbrook has decided to revert to the style that won him the MVP award last year and has increased his shot attempts and use of the ball.

With OKC's inconsistency, the point guard has looked to carry the load and be the leading figure for the team and almost will them to wins.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

He has played a big role in helping them secure three victories in their last four games but his play has become detrimental to one of his new teammates in particular.

Anthony has largely been a peripheral figure in their last 10 games and has racked up some uncharacteristically low offensive stats as a result, especially in their most recent outing.

Against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, the 33-year-old took just six shots and scored only four points in a 95-94 win that was fueled by Westbrook's hot fourth quarter.

The veteran small forward claimed he was OK with watching his teammate take over.

New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder

"I'm good with it, if we win," Anthony told reporters after the game, per ESPN. "I'm cool with that, man. He had it going. Anytime he has it going, you gotta space it out, play off him and let him work.

"The ball will find us. As far as shots go, there's going to be nights like that, it's something we have to accept. It's different, but we have to accept that."

In the game prior to that, Melo returned to Madison Square Garden to face his former New York Knicks team but was held scoreless for the entire second half and ended the night with just 12 points.

He's currently averaging 12.7 ppg this month, which is on track to be the lowest-scoring month of his career. His previous low is 16.5 ppg in February 2012, per ESPN Stats and Info.

"It's definitely an adjustment," Anthony said in reference to his shot attempts after the win over the Nuggets.

The 10-time All-Star is still one of the best scorers in the league and it'll be interesting to see how much longer he'll accept not seeing enough of the ball.

It's certainly proving to be a challenging experiment for Oklahoma City and head coach Billy Donovan.

