Anthony Joshua discusses personal boxing style throughout his career

Anthony Joshua had admitted he has modelled his boxing style on Mike Tyson in the past, but is now emulating former heavyweight opponent Wladamir Klitschko.

Joshua has 20 knockouts and 20 wins in 20 bouts since he turned professional in 2013.

The 28-year-old three-time world title belt holder is preparing for his toughest career challenge to date when he encounters New Zealander Joseph Parker in 2018.

The Watford-born boxer concedes that it was a risky decision to change boxing styles after securing five world titles in his career to date

"Life is about how you interpret things and when I first started boxing, my interpretation (of boxing) was all about Mike Tyson and the gutter side of it," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Then I started realising the discipline and regimen of the likes of Klitschko and how they conduct themselves. So I tried to change the angle.

"But, you need that gutterness as well, which I show in the fight, but outside of that, it's calmness and respect.

"It's tough sometimes though if someone keeps on poking you, how do you keep a lid on that pot of fire?"

Joseph Parker looks set to be Joshua's toughest opponent to date, with the 25-year-old possessing a 100% win record with 18 knockouts in 24 bouts.

BBC Sports Personality Of The Year - Red Carpet Arrivals

"We have to get our hands on another championship belt. Joseph Parker is being very realistic in terms of when he's going to fight and negotiations," Joshua said at the recent BBC's sports personality of the year awards.

The undefeated Joshua finished outside the top three, surprising for some boxing fans after a successful few years for the 28-year-old, which have included wins against Klitschko and Carlos Takam.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and Joshua stated in a recent interview that Deontay Wilder would be the Brit's next opponent after a fight with Parker in spring 2018.

A bout with Tyson Fury conversely has been ruled out. The outspoken heavyweight is set for a return to the ring in 2019 with the boxer currently focussed on regaining fitness.

