This season, as it always seems to be, has been pretty hit and miss for Liverpool.

In the early parts of the campaign, the Reds looked like they could challenge for the league, particularly after beating Arsenal 4-0 but then, it all started going downhill after a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The defence was being ridiculed and a 4-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley suggested that even top four might be a step too far.

But, in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp appears to have sorted his troops out, conceding just three goals in their last six games; two of those were penalties as well.

So, just what has the manager done to fix a defence that was leaking all over the place?

Well, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has pinpointed exactly what has been worked on and he provided a brilliant tactical analysis on Monday Night Football Extra.

"Since the Tottenham game, there has definitely been a change," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. "The next game was Huddersfield and you are thinking that is a game that you just go and win. Liverpool won 3-0 but it was evident right from the start of the game that the positions of the full-backs were different and it stayed like that."

Carra then touched on the role of the full-backs and how they're not bombing forward at will anymore.

"You are not seeing the full-backs playing as wingers," Carragher pointed out.

In the 3-0 win over Huddersfield, Alberto Moreno - renowned for his attacking prowess - held a much deeper position, keeping the whole team a lot more stable.

The likes of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan have thrived off of added security and Carra points out that the alteration has almost been silently implemented.

"I don't know if it's something just to get the confidence back or if it's here to stay but it certainly hasn't stopped them in terms of scoring goals so I think that's the right way forward," added Carragher

Then, the Sky Sports man finished off with a little bit on the plight of the centre-backs.

"We are critical of Liverpool's centre-backs and I get asked that question a lot because of the position that I played," said Carragher.

"But I always think how difficult it would be to play for Jurgen Klopp at centre-back. I don't think there's a top-class holding midfielder and if your full-backs are leaving you isolated as well then it's not easy. So there has definitely been a change there and that has helped them not only results-wise but also defensively."

Next up, Arsenal try and break down Klopp's new-look backline on Friday evening.

