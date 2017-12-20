Something interesting happened on WWE 205 Live.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, NXT star Hideo Itami made his debut on the show by wrestling a singles match against a jobber in order to get over with the WWE fans.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, NXT star Hideo Itami made his main roster debut by coming to the save of Finn Balor who was attacked by Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

He would later team up with Balor to beat Axel and Dallas in a tag team match.

In his match on 205 Live, he hit his signature finisher, the GTS, and this jobber sold the move in a ridiculous way, as seen here.

Itami began his professional wrestling career n All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), before moving to Pro Wrestling Noah. He also worked for Global Professional Wrestling Alliance (GPWA), a global organization of cooperative promotions that allow their competitors to travel abroad to other companies, as well as Ring of Honor (ROH).

He has won several professional wrestling championships in his career outside of the WWE. Those titles include being a one-time Global Honored Crown (GHC) Heavyweight Champion, three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion,three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and one-time GHC Tag Team Champion.

Also, he is the winner of the 2012 Global League and the 2013 Global Tag League tournaments.

Moving along to early 2014, he entered WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for a tryout. His signing was officially announced during an in-ring segment on July 12 in Osaka. Kobayashi relocated to Orlando to resume training at the Performance Center.

He made his NXT debut on September 11 at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way by being introduced by William Regal where he announced his new ring name.

The next year in 2015, Itami had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury, which required surgery and was expected to sideline him for six months.

Itami had suffered complications with his shoulder that kept him out of action for longer but he eventually made his return to the ring on June 30, 2016, at an NXT live event, teaming with TM-61 to defeat Samoa Joe, Blake and Tino Sabbatelli in a six-man tag team match.

