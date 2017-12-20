Ronda Rousey's career in UFC looks pretty much over, as she is more likely to step foot inside a squared circle for the WWE than fight inside the Octagon for the promotion that helped her become a household name.

Rousey's collapse in UFC began when she lost for the first time in her professional MMA career. This was when she faced Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. She lost the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship on that night as well.

After over a year away from the sport, Rowdy returned to face the current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes in December 2016, in the main event at UFC 207. However, she ended up losing the fight via TKO after just 48 seconds into the first round.

Since then, Rousey has stepped away from UFC and it doesn't look like she will be returning to the Octagon anytime soon, especially now with a WWE career in her sights. Sometimes you have to wonder if she would have ever stepped away from UFC if she didn't lose the two fights mentioned above.

Speaking ahead of her UFC Featherweight Championship defense against Holm on December 30 in the main event of UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Cris Cyborg believes Rousey initially lost to Holm because she was already thinking about her next fight, which was most likely going to be against her.

The Brazilian said, according to MMA Fighting: “I think when Ronda fought Holly, everyone said after she beats Holly, you’re going to fight Cyborg. She doesn’t think about Holly first. She already think about to accept fight with me.

"I think you have to think about each fight, you cannot think about already beating someone you haven’t fight yet. I think everyone was speaking of it before it happened.”

Cyborg said she watched the Rousey-Holm fight in 2015 at a friend's housing, knowing that her own future in UFC would be determined by the outcome of the fight.

“I was prepared to fight Ronda. I was prepared for that. And then before the fight, a couple minutes before, I go in the restroom by myself and I bow down on my knee and I pray, and I said God knows I want to fight Ronda, but I leave it in your hands. Who is going win the fight [is up to] you, if Ronda, Ronda lose, if Holly lose, Holly lose, but I know its in your hands.

“That day, Holly beat Ronda. And this changes everything. I said I don’t know now if I keep training to fight Ronda, or I keep training for fight with Holly, and this is my opportunity. That day, me and Holly are going to face off, I already knew that.”

Cyborg will now face Holm in the main event of UFC 219 at the end of the month, but it also now looks like she'll never face Rousey inside the Octagon as well, a fight which many MMA fans had been wanting to happen for so many years.

