As NBA feuds go, Hall of Fame duo Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas have had one of the longest dating back to the 1980s.

The pair were once best friends and broke a mold in an era where players from opposing teams rarely shared a friendship off the court.

They were one of the most recognizable tandems but their relationship deteriorated and went downhill.

Their downfall started in the late '80s when the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons met in two consecutive NBA Finals.

In game three of the 1988 Finals, Johnson and Thomas got involved in a scuffle and after the Pistons beat the Lakers in '89, their friendship seemed to be over.

In a co-authored book with Larry Bird, Magic also famously admitted to being involved in keeping Isiah off the 1992 USA Olympic Dream Team along with the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who also had bad blood with the Detroit point guard.

The Lakers legend claimed that he helped to keep him off the team because Thomas had spread a rumor about his sexuality.

But time heals all and after almost 30 years, the two have finally decided to bury the hatchet.

They reconciled in an emotional Players Only Monthly special that aired on NBA TV on Tuesday night.

“This has been a tremendous day,” Johnson said. “My wife, my mother, my father have been saying y’all need to get back together. So when everybody called, I said no question we’re going to do this.

"And just to sit across from you and relive those moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big. Who sits up at 19 or 21 dreaming of stuff we wanted to do and now we are here doing it.

“You are my brother. Let me apologize if I hurt you, that we haven’t been together and God is good to bring us back together.”

It was certainly a powerful and heartfelt moment for them and it was really interesting to see them share it publicly.

This is a common occurrence, however, as many NBA players tend to end their feuds once they've retired.

Former Orlando Magic stars Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway squashed their famous beef, as well as Shaq and Kobe and most recently, 2008 championship-winning Boston Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Ray Allen followed suit.

Who knows, we may be watching another special involving Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook years from now as they get back on speaking terms and remember their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.