There was a special moment on WWE SmackDown Live.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on the USA Network, current WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (w/Samir Singh & Sunil Singh) in a six-man tag team match that served as the main event.

After the match, Styles, Nakamura, and Orton shared a special moment in the ring as the three superstars posed in the ring, which you can see here.

Orton is a 13-time world champion. He has held the WWE Championship nine times (his eighth reign was as WWE World Heavyweight Champion) and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship four times, and was the final holder of the World Heavyweight Championship, which he unified with the WWE Championship to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Orton is a third-generation professional wrestler; his grandfather Bob Orton, Sr., his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and his uncle Barry Orton all competed in the professional wrestling business.

Overall, Orton has won 16 total championships in WWE. He is the winner of the 2013 Money in the Bank ladder match, both the 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble matches.

Styles made his name known while in TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, from 2002–2013. During his time with TNA, he was dubbed "Mr. TNA".While in TNA, Styles held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship three times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice. Also, he was the first holder of the X Division Championship, a title he held six times.

Styles was the first professional wrestler ever to complete the TNA Triple Crown (five times) and the TNA Grand Slam (two times). Styles accomplishments continued from there. He appeared in Ring of Honor (ROH) from 2002–2006 where he became the first ROH Pure Champion. In 2014, Styles signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and won his first of two IWGP Heavyweight Championships in his debut match with the company.

Styles first appeared on WWE television in 2002 but turned down a developmental contract he was offered by the company. He signed a multi-year contract with WWE fourteen years later in January 2016 and made his re-debut at that month's Royal Rumble.

Nakamura is best known for his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling where he is a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, and the winner of the 2011 G1 Climax, 2006 G1 Tag League, and 2014 New Japan Cup tournaments.

Before his WWE main roster debut, Nakamura competed in WWE's developmental branch, NXT where he is one of only two wrestlers to have held the NXT Championship on more than one occasion.

