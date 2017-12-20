Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere watched from the stands during Tuesday night's 1-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham United.

On loan at Bournemouth last season, the injury prone 25-year-old recently broke into Arsene Wenger's first team after impressing his manager in the Europa League.

Wilshere has only six months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates but is doing everything in his power to earn himself a contract extension in north London.

Wenger had previously suggested that Wilshere's future would be decided by the end of 2017.

“I said many times that [Wilshere’s contract] would be decided in December,” said the French manager in November.

“I wanted to give him six months not to think about that and see where we go. Do we want to clear it up before the January window? Yes."

Wilshere has started each of Arsenal's last two Premier League fixtures and is expected to be in the XI when the Gunners host Liverpool on Friday night.

Wilshere gives revealing answer about his future

Arsenal fan DT caught up with the fan favourite on Tuesday night and ended his short interview with a question every Gooner has been wondering.

"You going to sign that new contract"?

"If I'm offered it" replied Wilshere.

That's cleared up the situation then.

Evidently, Wilshere is hopeful of signing a new contract with his boyhood club - but is waiting for an offer from the men upstairs.

World Cup ambitions

Wilshere is still hoping to break into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad but has been told that he must become a regular in the Premier League.

"There is no question about his ability, his football brain or personality," Southgate told reporters last month. "We just need to see him playing before he comes back in because unfortunately there has been a history of injuries.

"I'll be having discussions with Arsene about him, we think he is a top player so for him it's about game time."

If he can keep his place in Arsenal's first team, Wilshere will be all but guaranteed a call-up for England's friendlies against Holland and Italy in March.

"If he [Southgate] wants to call me, my phone is always on," said the 25-year-old Arsenal man.

"He said in the press what he wanted me to do: get in the team and play regularly and that's what I'm trying to do. That's all I can do."

