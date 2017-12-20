Football

Could a club side win the World Cup?

It’s a question that many football fans have asked throughout the years and it’s a question we will never find the answer to.

Could Barcelona beat Brazil?

We’ll never know unless they have a competitive match, of course.

But the closest we can get to a club vs country match is through the various charity matches or special one-off fixtures.

One of those was played between Manchester United and a European XI back in 2007. That’s right, the Red Devils didn’t just play one European nation, but the best players from loads of different European nations - and they won!

Here are the line-ups from both sides during the game to celebrate the European Union's 50th anniversary and of the Red Devils' 50 years in European competition.

FBL-ENG-MAN UTD-EUROPEXI

The starting XI's

Man United: Kuszczak, Neville, Brown, Heinze, Richardson, Ronaldo, Scholes, Giggs, Park, Rooney, Smith.

Europe XI: Canizares, Zambrotta, Ayala, Materazzi, Abidal, Mancini, Pirlo, Gattuso, Malouda, Ibrahimovic, Larsson.

Manchester United and the Europe XI team...

Even Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher came on at half-time for the European XI.

But what happened?

Well, United ran out 4-3 winners during an incredible match and here are the highlights:

Incredibly, Alex Ferguson’s side were 4-1 ahead at half-time thanks to a Wayne Rooney brace, a Wes Brown strike and Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible free-kick.

Florent Malouda had made it 2-1 and future United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, missed a penalty at 3-1.

Villain El Hadji Diouf came off the bench to score twice in the second-half to make the score respectable for the European XI.

United went on to win the Premier League by two points ahead of Chelsea with Ronaldo scoring an incredible league 31 goals.

