An interesting name has been listed as wrestler of the year by Rolling Stone and it’s surprising to say the least.

Rolling Stone magazine has named The Miz as the Wrestler of the Year for 2017. Here is an excerpt from the article:

“That's right: The Miz. I don't care if he's off shooting The Marine Part XL or on the precipice of paternity leave. It doesn't matter that he's not in contention for a world title any time soon, or that he's left his poor Miztourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to fend for themselves during his absence.

He is still a leader. In fact, he's been the de facto leader of Raw for most of the past several months, stepping up when others were hurt or stuck in storyline limbo, taking his licks against the biggest names in the biz and coming out scathed but frequently hoisting Intercontinental gold above his shoulders.

Mike Mizanin and that prestigious belt have become synonymous over his frankly illustrious decade-plus career, itself an improbable manifestation of a publicly documented quest to flower from Midwest naďf to eponymous sports entertainer.”

The Miz was one of the biggest stars on the SmackDown Live brand before the Superstar Shakeup delivered him to RAW. Now, he’s on the flagship program for the entire company after helping the blue brand raise its platform.

He had spent the better part of the last year putting on shows for fans and shouting to anyone who would listen that SmackDown was the better product that the WWE was putting out. Apparently, someone in the WWE’s creative department agrees with him.

Miz first gained fame as a reality television participant. He was a cast member on MTV's The Real World: Back to New York in 2001 and subsequently appeared in its spinoff series, Real World/Road Rules Challenge from 2002 to 2005. After being trained at Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling, winning the Deep South Heavyweight Championship and the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship with Chris Cage, he was promoted to the main roster in 2006 where he was placed on the ECW brand.

The Miz largely dropped out of world title contention after 2011 and the period of 2012 to 2017 has been marked by him winning the Intercontinental Championship seven times, which made him the 25th Triple Crown Champion in company history. He is also the third longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history by combined days

