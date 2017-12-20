Arsenal fans don’t need to be told just how good Dennis Bergkamp was.

They all saw his genius for themselves between 1995 and 2006, when the Dutch forward plied his trade for the Gunners.

There’s a statue of Bergkamp outside the Emirates Stadium for a reason. He is unquestionably one of the best players to have ever pulled on the famous red shirt.

Younger readers, however, won’t remember Bergkamp in his prime.

But a new video has emerged and it’ll show them what incredible touch, technique and vision the former Netherlands international was blessed with.

Stunning new video of Bergkamp emerges

There’s a reason why the likes of Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Thierry Henry have all previously named Bergkamp as the best player they played alongside during their illustrious careers.

This video shows why…

Just extraordinary.

Within 24 hours of being uploaded, the video has been retweeted almost 6,000 times and ‘liked’ over 10,000 times.

It’s always great to be reminded of just how special certain retired footballers were.

In terms of technique, there have been few better players - if any - than Bergkamp in the history of the Premier League.

Reaction to the video

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the video…

What football's stars have said about Bergkamp

And while we’re here, let’s take a look at some of the best quotes from football’s finest about the Flying Dutchman.

Ian Wright

"He's the messiah. We told him to get us into Europe when he joined and that's exactly what he did."

Marco van Basten

"If Ryan Giggs is worth £20million, Dennis Bergkamp is worth £100million."

Gary Lineker

"One runs out of superlatives in describing him as a player: he has great vision, awareness, touch, finish, not to mention selflessness, which for a striker almost sounds like a contradiction in terms.”

Peter Schmeichel

"Played football like it was all a dream - you couldn’t even imagine some of the things that he was capable of doing with a football."

Patrick Vieira

"Our technical leader, the one who would bring the small magic that would help us win something."

Arsene Wenger

"He has intelligence and class. Class is, of course, most of the time linked to what you can do with the ball, but the intelligence makes you use the technique in an efficient way."

Thierry Henry

"I have always said Dennis Bergkamp will remain the best partner I have ever had. He is a dream for a striker."

