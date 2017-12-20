Football

dennis bergkamp arsenal ball.

New video of Dennis Bergkamp’s ridiculous first touch has emerged and it’s going viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans don’t need to be told just how good Dennis Bergkamp was.

They all saw his genius for themselves between 1995 and 2006, when the Dutch forward plied his trade for the Gunners.

There’s a statue of Bergkamp outside the Emirates Stadium for a reason. He is unquestionably one of the best players to have ever pulled on the famous red shirt.

Younger readers, however, won’t remember Bergkamp in his prime.

But a new video has emerged and it’ll show them what incredible touch, technique and vision the former Netherlands international was blessed with.

Stunning new video of Bergkamp emerges

There’s a reason why the likes of Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Thierry Henry have all previously named Bergkamp as the best player they played alongside during their illustrious careers.

This video shows why…

Just extraordinary.

Within 24 hours of being uploaded, the video has been retweeted almost 6,000 times and ‘liked’ over 10,000 times.

It’s always great to be reminded of just how special certain retired footballers were.

In terms of technique, there have been few better players - if any - than Bergkamp in the history of the Premier League.

Arsenal v Burnley - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Reaction to the video

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the video…

What football's stars have said about Bergkamp

And while we’re here, let’s take a look at some of the best quotes from football’s finest about the Flying Dutchman.

Ian Wright

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal with ex-Arsenal player Ian Wright

"He's the messiah. We told him to get us into Europe when he joined and that's exactly what he did."

Marco van Basten

Dutch forward Dennis Bergkamp kicks the ball past

"If Ryan Giggs is worth £20million, Dennis Bergkamp is worth £100million."

Gary Lineker

Arsenal's Denis Bergkamp (R) celebrates

"One runs out of superlatives in describing him as a player: he has great vision, awareness, touch, finish, not to mention selflessness, which for a striker almost sounds like a contradiction in terms.”

Peter Schmeichel

Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal with the Goal of the Season award

"Played football like it was all a dream - you couldn’t even imagine some of the things that he was capable of doing with a football."

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal Training Session

"Our technical leader, the one who would bring the small magic that would help us win something."

Arsene Wenger

Arsenal Training

"He has intelligence and class. Class is, of course, most of the time linked to what you can do with the ball, but the intelligence makes you use the technique in an efficient way."

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry

"I have always said Dennis Bergkamp will remain the best partner I have ever had. He is a dream for a striker."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Arsenal
Dennis Bergkamp

Trending Stories

Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the NFL's catch rule after controversial Steelers win

Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the NFL's catch rule after controversial Steelers win

How the WWE may have just given away Daniel Bryan's in-ring future

How the WWE may have just given away Daniel Bryan's in-ring future

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

After Kaka retired, there's only 1 player still playing from the 2005 Champions League final

After Kaka retired, there's only 1 player still playing from the 2005 Champions League final

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again